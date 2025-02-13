CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.85 EPS

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85), Zacks reports. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. CyberArk Software updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.550-3.700 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.740-0.810 EPS.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CyberArk Software stock traded up $27.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $408.25. 914,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,489. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $223.09 and a one year high of $418.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,510.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYBR. Scotiabank raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.96.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

