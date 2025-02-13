CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.550-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. CyberArk Software also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.740-0.810 EPS.
CyberArk Software Price Performance
Shares of CYBR stock traded up $28.60 on Thursday, hitting $409.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,514.17 and a beta of 1.15. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $223.09 and a fifty-two week high of $418.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.97.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CyberArk Software
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.