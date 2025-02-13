CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.550-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. CyberArk Software also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.740-0.810 EPS.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $28.60 on Thursday, hitting $409.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,514.17 and a beta of 1.15. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $223.09 and a fifty-two week high of $418.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.97.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.96.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

