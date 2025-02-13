Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.100-12.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.86.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:CW traded down $8.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $341.92. The stock had a trading volume of 299,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,439. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.19 and its 200-day moving average is $341.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $225.33 and a one year high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.92, for a total transaction of $924,194.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,953.12. This represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total transaction of $2,629,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,688 shares in the company, valued at $10,580,134.40. This trade represents a 19.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and have sold 23,064 shares worth $8,157,322. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.