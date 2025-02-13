Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Curtiss-Wright updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.100-12.400 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $341.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $358.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $225.33 and a 12 month high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CW. Citigroup assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total transaction of $2,875,205.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,494,977.35. The trade was a 17.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.98, for a total transaction of $661,690.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,386,166.90. This trade represents a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and have sold 23,064 shares valued at $8,157,322. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

