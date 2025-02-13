CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 467,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 80,423 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 72,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 46,473 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $1,084,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CSX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,374,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in CSX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 612,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.92 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.16.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

