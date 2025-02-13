Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 7.57%.
Crown Crafts Stock Down 4.3 %
NASDAQ CRWS opened at $4.28 on Thursday. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.84.
About Crown Crafts
