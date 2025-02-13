Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 7.57%.

Crown Crafts Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ CRWS opened at $4.28 on Thursday. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.84.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

