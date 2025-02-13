CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $385.00 to $460.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $431.90 and last traded at $428.92, with a volume of 2255678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $421.59.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Baird R W lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $430.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total transaction of $7,329,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,592 shares in the company, valued at $334,194,852.96. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,565 shares of company stock valued at $50,597,609. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 852.23, a PEG ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $371.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.16.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

