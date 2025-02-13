Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.700-13.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion. Crocs also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.380-2.520 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $19.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,213,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,179. Crocs has a one year low of $88.25 and a one year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.68.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

