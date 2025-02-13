Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.380-2.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $905.8 million-$905.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.3 million. Crocs also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.700-13.150 EPS.
Crocs Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $16.95 on Thursday, hitting $105.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,915,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day moving average of $119.68. Crocs has a 12-month low of $88.25 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on CROX
Crocs Company Profile
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crocs
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.