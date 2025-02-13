Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.380-2.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $905.8 million-$905.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.3 million. Crocs also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.700-13.150 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $16.95 on Thursday, hitting $105.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,915,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day moving average of $119.68. Crocs has a 12-month low of $88.25 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CROX. Barclays reduced their target price on Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

