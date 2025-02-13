Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.000-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Crane NXT Trading Down 1.7 %

CXT traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.59. 594,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day moving average is $58.65. Crane NXT has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $67.00.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane NXT will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

