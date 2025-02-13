Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Corebridge Financial had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.24%.
Corebridge Financial Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CRBG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.77. 3,616,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,326. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.13. Corebridge Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 121,956,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,837,963,376.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,282,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,584,743.74. This trade represents a 48.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRBG
Corebridge Financial Company Profile
Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corebridge Financial
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.