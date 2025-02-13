Core Alternative Capital Buys 1,278 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Visa by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 566,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $155,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,059,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $566,153,000 after purchasing an additional 199,440 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,500. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. The trade was a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,056 shares of company stock worth $19,830,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.73.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $351.43 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $352.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $652.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.53 and a 200 day moving average of $297.52.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

