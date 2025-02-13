Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the January 15th total of 373,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 636,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Up 0.3 %

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $9.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLRS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VLRS

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.