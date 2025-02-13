Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4,987.45 and last traded at C$4,984.87, with a volume of 6216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4,877.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$4,900.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$5,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$5,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$4,800.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Constellation Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4,875.00.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSU

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4,570.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4,425.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83. The stock has a market cap of C$74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 117.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $1.353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.