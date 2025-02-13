Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 188 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Consolidated Planning Corp trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31,151.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,319,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $706,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,721 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 542.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 801,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $244,174,000 after acquiring an additional 677,139 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $121,254,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3,580.1% during the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 268,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $81,807,000 after acquiring an additional 261,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 26,948.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 227,752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $66,023,000 after acquiring an additional 226,910 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Baird R W lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $307.47 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.33 and its 200-day moving average is $291.97. The company has a market capitalization of $220.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,275.25. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total transaction of $436,134.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $453,882. The trade was a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,857 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

