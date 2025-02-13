Consolidated Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $554.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $549.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $450.99 and a 1 year high of $561.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

