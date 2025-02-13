Consolidated Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,273,000. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 286,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $70.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.20. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $70.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

