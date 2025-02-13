Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases 6,047 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $123.88 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $102.20 and a twelve month high of $127.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.73.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

