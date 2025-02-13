Consolidated Planning Corp Buys 799 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 165,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Welltower by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 646,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,713,000 after buying an additional 17,554 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 90,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $190.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $146.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.22 billion, a PE ratio of 96.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $85.40 and a one year high of $148.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.32%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

