Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues Earnings Results

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28), Zacks reports. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. Confluent updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.350 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.060-0.070 EPS.
Confluent Trading Up 25.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $37.65 on Thursday. Confluent has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24.
Insider Transactions at Confluent
In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $1,746,174.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 687,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,837,034.20. This trade represents a 8.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $378,677.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 483,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,646,184.39. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,508,636 shares of company stock valued at $47,198,798. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
