Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues Earnings Results

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28), Zacks reports. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. Confluent updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.350 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.060-0.070 EPS.

Confluent Trading Up 25.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $37.65 on Thursday. Confluent has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $1,746,174.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 687,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,837,034.20. This trade represents a 8.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $378,677.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 483,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,646,184.39. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,508,636 shares of company stock valued at $47,198,798. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFLT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Confluent from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Confluent from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

