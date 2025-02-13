Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $474.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.50). Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 629.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 33.8% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 247.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

