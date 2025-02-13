Comparing Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) & Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI)

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) and Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amer Sports and Simon Worldwide”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amer Sports $4.37 billion 3.77 -$208.60 million ($0.14) -215.41 Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Simon Worldwide has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amer Sports.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amer Sports -0.74% 3.15% 1.12% Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Amer Sports and Simon Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Amer Sports and Simon Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amer Sports 0 5 10 1 2.75 Simon Worldwide 0 0 0 0 0.00

Amer Sports currently has a consensus price target of $27.07, suggesting a potential downside of 10.24%. Given Amer Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amer Sports is more favorable than Simon Worldwide.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.3% of Amer Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Simon Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amer Sports beats Simon Worldwide on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports. The Technical Apparel segment offers outdoor apparel, footwear, and accessories which includes climbing gear. The Outdoor Performance segment provides hiking and running footwear, functional apparel, skiing and snowboarding gear, and lifestyle footwear. The Ball & Racquet Sports segment offers sports equipment for tennis, baseball, american football, basketball, golf, and various other professional and recreational sports. This segment provides custom-fitting protective gear and apparel for baseball, softball, football, and lacrosse. It sells its products under the Arc'teryx, PeakPerformance, Salomon, Atomic, Armada, ENVE, Wilson, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, EvoShield, and ATEC brands. The company distributes its products through retail stores, general sporting goods retailers, specialty stores, independently operated partner stores, and distributors, as well as its e-commerce websites, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Amer Sports Management Holding (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Amer Sports, Inc. in August 2023. Amer Sports, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

About Simon Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Simon Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was operated as a promotional marketing company. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.