Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 98.26 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 97.36 ($1.21), with a volume of 265481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.25 ($1.19).
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Up 2.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.55. The stock has a market cap of £47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.39.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.
