Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. Cohu updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $21.47. 662,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,149. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

