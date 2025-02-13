Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.68 and last traded at $81.92, with a volume of 7161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.