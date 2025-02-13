ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC) Short Interest Update

ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ClimateRock Price Performance

NASDAQ CLRC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979. ClimateRock has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClimateRock

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClimateRock stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 291,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 6.40% of ClimateRock as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ClimateRock

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

