Clarity Capital Partners LLC Purchases 795 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $554.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $450.99 and a 52-week high of $561.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

