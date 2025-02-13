Clarity Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC cut its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,104 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.3% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clarity Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $42.90 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.01.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

