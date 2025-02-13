Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 281,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 112,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Chakana Copper Stock Down 25.0 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$4.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.10.
Chakana Copper Company Profile
Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
