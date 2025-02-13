CF Bankshares Releases Results of Annual Shareholder MeetingCF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) held its annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday, where key decisions were made and results were announced. In an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commis

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read CF Bankshares’s 8K filing here.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

