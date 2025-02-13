Certuity LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Certuity LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,315,000. Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $602,000. Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $86.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $82.76 and a one year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

