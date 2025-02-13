Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 82.28% and a positive return on equity of 122.59%. Cellebrite DI updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Cellebrite DI Trading Down 10.7 %

Cellebrite DI stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,094. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.47. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLBT shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

