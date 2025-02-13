CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12, Zacks reports. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. CBRE Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.800-6.100 EPS.

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.83. 1,578,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $84.24 and a 52-week high of $147.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.82 and a 200-day moving average of $127.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

