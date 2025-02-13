Castle Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Castle Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC owned 0.41% of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPEF opened at $68.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.57 and a fifty-two week high of $70.16.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3881 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.