Castle Wealth Management LLC Invests $481,000 in Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:PEMX)

Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:PEMX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC owned 6.23% of Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Shares of PEMX stock opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.98. Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $58.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average of $53.79.

Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF Profile

The Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (PEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that pursues alpha over a full market cycle through fundamental research in emerging markets, excluding China. The fund targets a portfolio comprised of value and/or growth stocks.

