Castle Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,856 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4,867.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,210,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,891 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,546 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,123,000 after acquiring an additional 986,432 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,886,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 861,788 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.