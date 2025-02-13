Castle Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Castle Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $154.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 67.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

