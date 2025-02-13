Castle Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,762 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund accounts for 1.1% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of RQI stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 7.8%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

