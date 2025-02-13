Castellan Group Has $6.06 Million Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Castellan Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Modine Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.6% of Castellan Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Castellan Group owned approximately 0.10% of Modine Manufacturing worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 650.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MOD opened at $97.42 on Thursday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $69.12 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.54.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

