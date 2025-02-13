Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.73 and last traded at $42.65, with a volume of 82062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Monday.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $642.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.18%.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 1,074.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Carriage Services by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

