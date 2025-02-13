CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.680-1.720 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CTRE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.56. 2,990,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.60. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 36.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

