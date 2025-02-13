Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 3,033 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 16,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 595,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,375,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $56.35 on Thursday. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.42.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.73). Sunoco had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.8865 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

SUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sunoco from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

