Capital Advisors Inc. OK Invests $223,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,789,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,532,000 after buying an additional 897,195 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,641,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,183,000 after purchasing an additional 162,066 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,284,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,983,000 after purchasing an additional 575,892 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 730.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,954,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,529,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $79.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.78. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

