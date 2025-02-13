Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,881,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. CAP Partners LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 43,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $326.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 3.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.90.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total transaction of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,979.20. The trade was a 74.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

