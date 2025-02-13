Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 448 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,902,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,524,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,655,000 after buying an additional 352,588 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,866,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,163 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,543,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,191,000 after acquiring an additional 341,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 109.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,753,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,125 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $102.35 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.86.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

