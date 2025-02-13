Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 153 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 2,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 97,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,552,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MA opened at $564.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $517.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $576.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.89.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $595.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $533.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.