Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Tudor Pickering

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) was downgraded by research analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNQ. TD Securities set a C$58.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Gerdes Energy Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.44.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$42.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.56. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$40.02 and a 1 year high of C$56.49.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.04, for a total value of C$301,056.00. Also, Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.70, for a total value of C$97,405.40. Insiders have sold a total of 155,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,151 over the last 90 days. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

