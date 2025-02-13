Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Price

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on STAAR Surgical from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,717. The firm has a market cap of $786.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.24. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $52.68.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 8,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $176,751.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,878,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,877,150.50. This trade represents a 0.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 105,876 shares of company stock worth $2,487,168 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.2% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 34,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

