CAE (NYSE:CAE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Zacks reports. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%.

CAE Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CAE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.53. 830,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,746. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. CAE has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. Cibc World Mkts cut CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

