Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.50.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $28,876,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at $17,320,940. This represents a 62.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,180,523.36. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,538,875 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $294.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.29 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The company has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.31 and a 200 day moving average of $285.81.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.